DENVER (KDVR) — A second person has died following a second-alarm house fire in Larimer County on Saturday, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

The fire was in the 4000 block of South Taft Hill Road near Fort Collins.

Fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire at 6:54 p.m. Two victims were rescued from the burning house. A dog was also found dead.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims died Sunday morning, according to Poudre Fire. It was confirmed Tuesday that the second victim had also died.

A Poudre Fire investigator determined that the cause of the fire was smoking materials with the use of oxygen. It was also determined that the fire was started in the garage.