DENVER (KDVR) — New details have emerged on the broad daylight shooting of two people on North Broadway last Friday.

Pat and Shannon Huhn were allegedly shot by Derron Harris at an Enterprise car rental parking lot on May 6. Patrick Huhn was pronounced dead from his wounds. Shannon Huhn sustained injuries but is expected to survive.

Police received multiple calls shortly after 1 p.m. saying a Black male in black clothing had shot two people on the 300 block of North Broadway Street.

The responding officer arrived to find both victims on the ground. Witnesses pointed out Harris nearby. Harris fled after the officer tried to contact him and was eventually caught up to and placed under arrest without further incident.

Police later recovered a firearm from a nearby trash can. The weapon’s ammunition matched that of the shell casings found around the shooting scene.