ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – A motorcycle and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon while police were already clearing a non-injury crash nearby.

According to a tweet posted by the Arvada Police Department at 1:04 p.m., while officers were clearing the scene of a non-injury crash near West 58th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, a second crash occurred at the intersection.

The motorcycle was traveling westbound at the intersection and the vehicle was traveling southbound when the collision occurred.

APD verified that the driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

Now, westbound lanes on West 58th Avenue are closed at Wadsworth Boulevard, and APD is asking the public to use alternate routes for the time being.

This is a developing story and FOX31 will update it once more information is released.