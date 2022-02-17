Sec. of State Jena Griswold moving forward with lawsuit against Elbert County clerk

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold makes a point during a news conference at a mobile voting location in the Swansea neighborhood, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Secretary of State Jena Griswold is moving forward with a lawsuit filed against Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder.

The lawsuit requires Schroeder to provide records and answer questions about the unauthorized copying and distribution of images of the county’s voting system hard drives.

Griswold launched an investigation into Schroeder last month and said he was not cooperating at the time. The investigation was launched after Schroeder and other Republican officials filed a lawsuit against the Democrat.

“Critical information regarding the unauthorized imaging of Elbert County’s voting system hard drives has not been disclosed by Clerk Schroeder and the copies of the hard drives still are in the hands of unauthorized people,” Griswold said. “That is why I am moving forward with this legal action. I will continue to uphold Colorado election law and protect our election system. As Secretary of State, I will always protect the right of every eligible Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated voter to cast a ballot in accessible and secure elections.”

Other investigations initiated by Griswold

This is the third investigation Griswold has launched against county clerks in association with election fraud. The first was against Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Griswold is trying to bar Peters from the elections following an FBI investigation into an alleged breach of elections equipment last May.

Peters denies any wrongdoing and cannot be removed by Griswold, but she was prohibited from administering the 2021 midterm elections.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein’s office issued a search warrant for “an Apple iPad with a white keyboard case located on or about the person of Tina Peters” on the morning of Feb. 8. The warrant was issued on the grounds that it “would be material evidence in a subsequent criminal prosecution.”

The warrant allowed investigators to access the device and the data that was created, stored, or saved to it between the times of 1:02 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. During that time, Tina Peters was in attendance at the Mesa County Court as Judge Matthew Barrett began hearing case 21CR1312, the ongoing case against Belinda Knisley.

Knisley, was arrested in September 2021 on charges of burglary and cybercrime. She allegedly accessed computers without permission while she was on leave during an investigation into complaints of inappropriate workplace conduct.

Peters was arrested for obstructing a peace officer when she resisted the search warrant but the DA’s office didn’t file separate charges for the incident. She turned herself in last week.

Earlier this month, Griswold ordered Merlin Klotz, clerk and recorder of suburban Douglas County, to disclose information about possible copying of data from an elections server. She said Klotz had ignored a previous email request for information on the potential breach. Klotz was cleared of the accusation on Feb. 11.