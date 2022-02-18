Sec. of Interior makes major Colorado infrastructure announcement

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — United State Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is in Colorado Friday to highlight new federal funding that will make a major investment in science and research in the Centennial State.

Specifically, Haaland will outline how funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, signed into law by President Biden last year, will support the U.S. Geological Survey in the state.

Haaland will be joined by Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with Representatives Ed Perlmutter and Joe Neguse.

You can watch the announcement live at 3 p.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.