DENVER (KDVR) — The head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is discussing the importance of the availability of mental health resources and treatment for young Coloradans.

Secretary Xavier Becerra will visit the Mathematics and Science Leadership Academy in Denver to lead a roundtable with Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, educators and mental health advocates to discuss resources for students’ mental health on Friday.

You can watch the discussion live at 2:00 p.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.