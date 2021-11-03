Seats shredded, doors torn to pieces, poop in backseat: Bear destroys car in Aspen

Credit: Aspen Police Department

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — It might be November but bears are still out and about causing problems in Colorado.

Instead of heading into hibernation for a long winter’s nap, one bear decided to take advantage of an unlocked car earlier this week.

The Aspen Police Department said the bear broke into the unlocked vehicle and absolutely destroyed it.

The bear shredded the seats of the car, tore the doors to pieces, and even pooped in the backseat, according to police.

“We have a band of bandits in Aspen who will stop at nothing for a good snack,” the Aspen Police Department shared. “They’ll raid your trees, your homes, and yes – even your car.”

There were 484 vehicle break-ins by bears between 2019-2020, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

How to bearproof your vehicles and campsites

Lock your doors when you’re away from home and at night.

Keep the bottom floor windows of your house closed when you’re not at home.

Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.

When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.

Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.

When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into your tent.

Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.