Searchers rescue developmentally disabled hiker lost near North Thompson Creek

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Searchers were able to locate and rescue a 33-year-old, developmentally disabled hiker on Saturday after he became separated from his hiking companion.

Around 3:30 p.m., Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was notified by the Garfield County Emergency Dispatch Center of a missing hiker along North Thompson Creek, south of Carbondale, Colo.

At the time the Sheriff’s Office was notified of this missing hiker, the Carbondale Fire Department had already been made aware and several of its members had begun searching for him. Shortly after the Sheriff’s Office was notified, Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) was informed of the need for rescuers to assist in locating and rescuing the missing hiker.

At approximately 6 p.m., the first of two MRA rescue teams went to the area of the Thompson Creek Campground to begin searching for the missing hiker. The second rescue team then entered the field from the area of Hwy 133, near the Sustainable Settings Ranch. The Carbondale Fire Department also deployed a drone to assist in the search.

At about 7:30 p.m. an MRA rescue team located the missing hiker along North Thompson Creek and began walking him out.

Aside from being tired, hungry and thirsty, the hiker was otherwise uninjured. At 8:30 p.m., MRA rescuers with the hiker made it out of the field where they were met by some of the hiker’s companions.