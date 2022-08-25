BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an elderly woman.
The sheriff’s office said Natasha was last seen near the winter parking lot at Brainard Lake.
She was wearing a t-shirt and khaki pants. She is described as:
- 6 feet tall
- 178 pounds
Here is a look at her photo shared by the sheriff’s office:
The sheriff’s office said that Natasha has difficulty hearing. If you see Natasha or speak to her, please call 303-441-4444.