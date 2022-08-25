BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an elderly woman.

The sheriff’s office said Natasha was last seen near the winter parking lot at Brainard Lake.

She was wearing a t-shirt and khaki pants. She is described as:

6 feet tall

178 pounds

Here is a look at her photo shared by the sheriff’s office:

Natasha is missing in Boulder County (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said that Natasha has difficulty hearing. If you see Natasha or speak to her, please call 303-441-4444.