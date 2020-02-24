Search underway for woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Adams County detention center

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into an Adams County detention facility.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Michelle Hackbarth, 32, tried to mail drugs to an inmate.

Hackbarth may live near West 60th Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Arvada, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is known to work as a dental assistant, the sheriff’s office said.

Hackbarth is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She has active warrants for introducing contraband (first-degree) and distribution of a controlled substance. Both are felonies.

Hackbarth’s bond is set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at: 303-288-1535.