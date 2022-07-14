DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who fired shots at officers late Wednesday evening.

Police said a citizen reported people with weapons near 70th Avenue and Federal Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

As officers were responding to the area, they had their Air 1 police helicopter up and noticed the suspects getting into a silver sedan that left the area.

Officers found the vehicle near 9th Street and Grove Street, and they tried to stop it.

The vehicle continued and eventually stopped near 49th Avenue and Washington Street. At that point, Air 1 noticed the suspects get out of the vehicle.

As officers approached the area, shots were fired at them. Officers returned gunfire and one person was shot.

That suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

Three other suspects involved in the incident were also taken into custody.

Police said they believe there are two or three other suspects still on the loose near 49th and Washington.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

