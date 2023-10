DENVER (KDVR) — Crews were searching for a person who went missing in the Chatfield Reservoir Sunday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue told FOX31 that an adult paddleboarder was missing in the water. Multiple crews were on the scene diving and using drones to help search the area.

A couple of hours into the search, SMFR said the command was shifting to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for continued “recovery operations.”

