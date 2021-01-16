Search underway for missing man in Douglas County wilderness

Brian Patterson and a stock photo of his Polaris ATV. Credit: Douglas County Search and Rescue

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Search and rescue teams are looking for a man who has not been seen since Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Douglas County Search and Rescue says it is searching the Rampart Range for Brian Patterson.

Patterson’s ATV — a green 2011 Polaris 500 — was found Friday at the Dakan OHV trailhead.

Douglas County Search and Rescue says it was called out to the trailhead just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at: 303-660-7505.

DCSAR was paged out at 7:29PM last evening for a wilderness search for a missing person in the Dakan area. The search continues again this morning. Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/v8xeZzBk9b — Douglas County SAR (@DCSARColorado) January 16, 2021