Search underway for missing man in Douglas County wilderness

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Search and rescue teams are looking for a man who has not been seen since Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Douglas County Search and Rescue says it is searching the Rampart Range for Brian Patterson.
Patterson’s ATV — a green 2011 Polaris 500 — was found Friday at the Dakan OHV trailhead.
Douglas County Search and Rescue says it was called out to the trailhead just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at: 303-660-7505.