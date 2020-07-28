Search underway for missing hiker in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The search resumed Monday for missing hiker Terry Pann, 60, from Nathrop, Colorado.

Members of Chaffee County Search and Rescue North once again scoured the area and also used drones in an attempt to locate Pann who has been missing since July 22, however by the end of the search on the 27th he had not been located.

Weather has hampered search efforts as well as extremely rugged and steep terrain. It is believed Pann was hiking in the Ice Mountain/Three Apostles area near Winfield. This area is known for very steep rugged terrain and requires search crews with technical skill to search safely.

Searchers will once again resume their efforts early Tuesday morning in hopes of locating Pann.











If anyone has hiked the area between the dates of July 22 and today’s date and may have pertinent information they are asked to call the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at 719-207-3199.