Search underway for man with traumatic brain injury missing from Castle Rock since early February

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information that could lead to finding an endangered Castle Rock man missing since Feb.

DCSO says 58-year-old Robert Gautsche left his care facility in the Silver Heights area on the evening of Feb. 4 and was last believed to be in the area of King Soopers in Castle Rock where he may have gotten a ride from someone.

According to police, Gautsche has a history of traumatic brain injury but is high functioning and may not appear at risk.

Officials say Gautsche left his care facility without a phone, money, or necessary medication. He was last seen wearing light-colored slipper type shoes, dark-colored pants, and a brown leather style jacket.

Authorities says they have not received any leads in quite some time, and that any information, big or small, could be helpful in locating him.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Tinsley at 303-784-7810.