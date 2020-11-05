Search underway for armed & dangerous man near Lory State Park, Horsetooth Mountain

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Collins Police are searching for an armed and dangerous man that may be on foot near Lory State Park or Horsetooth Mountain Park.

The sheriff’s office released the message on Facebook Thursday morning, asking residents to stay inside their homes with doors and windows locked.

“We will have many law enforcement officers combing the area in vehicles and on foot.” shared the sheriff’s office.

Please call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.