THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Thorton are searching for a 12-year-old who went missing Saturday night.

According to the Thornton Police Department, Avani Ochoa, 12, was last seen on Jan. 14 leaving her home, which is located near Carnation Way and Yucca Way.

Avani Ochoa, 12 years old

(Credit: Thornton Police Department)

Avani Ochoa’s description

12-years-old

4-foot-11-inches tall

109 pounds

Has red curly hair

Has glasses

Has a lip and nose piercing

Avani was last seen leaving her home in Thornton wearing a black hoodie, black sweats, black and white shoes.

Now, TPD is asking anyone who may have seen Avani, or knows where she is, to please call 911 immediately with that information.