THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Thorton are searching for a 12-year-old who went missing Saturday night.
According to the Thornton Police Department, Avani Ochoa, 12, was last seen on Jan. 14 leaving her home, which is located near Carnation Way and Yucca Way.
Avani Ochoa’s description
- 12-years-old
- 4-foot-11-inches tall
- 109 pounds
- Has red curly hair
- Has glasses
- Has a lip and nose piercing
Avani was last seen leaving her home in Thornton wearing a black hoodie, black sweats, black and white shoes.
Now, TPD is asking anyone who may have seen Avani, or knows where she is, to please call 911 immediately with that information.