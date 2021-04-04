Search teams working to locate missing plane in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Civil Air Patrol and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searched Sunday morning for a plane that went missing Saturday night.
The sheriff’s office was notified Saturday night that the plane’s emergency alert went off, and Civil Air Patrol went to work on doing a ground search once that emergency alert went out.
Civil Air Patrol was unable to get a plane in the air throughout the night Saturday to use for a search.
In the morning, flight crews began to search the Lost Creek Wilderness area in Jefferson County.
This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they are received.