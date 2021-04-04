Search teams working to locate missing plane in Jefferson County

A plane searches for a missing aircraft in Jefferson County, Colo., on April 4, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Civil Air Patrol and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searched Sunday morning for a plane that went missing Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office was notified Saturday night that the plane’s emergency alert went off, and Civil Air Patrol went to work on doing a ground search once that emergency alert went out.

Civil Air Patrol was unable to get a plane in the air throughout the night Saturday to use for a search.

In the morning, flight crews began to search the Lost Creek Wilderness area in Jefferson County.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they are received.