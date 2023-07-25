LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Animal control officers are still trying to capture the last of five bobcat kittens that were orphaned in Louisville a week ago.

The baby bobcats were spotted in a Louisville backyard after their mother was hit by a car and killed.

Officers were able to set traps and capture several of them. One was rescued from a tree. They were brought to Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Longmont for care because they are too young to make it on their own. They usually stay with their mother for about 11 months.

“They might be able to catch some food here and there on their own, but they don’t have the life skills to make it through winter unfortunately in the wild,” said Amanda Manoa, the animal care supervisor.

Sadly, one of the kittens died, but Manoa said the others seem to be doing well.

“They are still pretty tiny. What is really cool is how huge their paws are,” she said.

Once all of the kittens have been caught, they will be transferred to another rehabilitation center in Larkspur, with the hopes they can be released into the wild in the spring.

If you spot the last orphaned bobcat, text 720-722-3088.