Search in Salida for missing Chaffee County woman concludes, no searches scheduled for Monday

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities said on Sunday that the three-day search conducted at a residence on County Road 105 on the east side of Salida for a missing Chaffee County woman has concluded.

Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, CBI and FBI went to the site to follow-up on leads they had received in connection to missing 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew, who had reportedly gone for a bike ride in the Maysville area on May 10 and didn’t return home.

Investigators searched several locations on the property, but say they were unable to make any connection to Morphew’s case at this time.

Details were not released about the search, as the search is a part of the active investigation.

Authorities say the property owner was fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected with the disappearance of Morphew.

“We will continue to follow-up on leads as they are identified and vetted by sheriff’s office investigators, the CBI and FBI,” said Chafee County Sheriff John Spezze.

The public is asked to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

“Someone has that key piece of information in this case that will help us locate Suzanne, and I’m asking our community members to continue to use the tip line to provide any information, no matter how inconsequential the tip may seem,” said Sheriff Spezze.

There are no searches set for Monday.