The suspects are described at two white males in their 30s or 40s. Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 1/31/2023.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are asking for the public’s help in searching for two suspects connected with a robbery that occurred on Jan. 1.

The robbery happened around 8:05 p.m. near 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard.

The suspects are described as two white males in their 30s or 40s. The suspects are reported to have stolen merchandise and to have used pepper spray on employees.

Take a look at the photos of the suspects below:

The suspects are described at two white males in their 30s or 40s. Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 1/31/2023.

The suspects are described at two white males in their 30s or 40s. Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 1/31/2023.

The suspects are described at two white males in their 30s or 40s. Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 1/31/2023.

The suspects are described at two white males in their 30s or 40s. Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 1/31/2023.

Denver police did not specify at what location the robbery took place.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.