JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — (Update: 8:40 a.m.) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the Nissan Xterra involved in a hit-and-run has been found.

The vehicle was located near Coal Mine Avenue and Robb Way.

The suspects were not found with the vehicle, but the sheriff’s office says they have been identified.

Earlier story:

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a silver Nissan Xterra that was involved in a hit-and-run.

The sheriff’s office said there is a heavy law enforcement presence near Simms Street and Coal Mine Avenue, which is just east of Summit Ridge Middle School.

JCSO said the Xterra rammed a patrol car. The suspects are a white man and woman, but no specific descriptions have been provided.

The Xterra is missing rear doors and has heavy damage. No license plate information has been released.

If you see the vehicle, please call 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.