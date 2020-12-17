Search for possible robbery suspects in Honda CRV in JeffCo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for possible robbery suspects following an incident near Wadsworth Boulevard and Bowles Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m.

The suspects, a male and a female, were spotted in a stolen Honda CRV. They were followed to the area of Federal and Highway 285, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a color or license plate number for the CRV.

If you see the vehicle, the sheriff’s office says not do approach it, but to call 911 instead.

