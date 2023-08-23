DENVER (KDVR) — After almost 800 volunteer hours of searching for a woman who disappeared around the Town of Fraser in the Arapahoe National Forest, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office called off the search.

Svetlana Ustimenko, from Florida, has been missing since July 30. Her rental car was found at the Deadhorse Trailhead near Fraser. (Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers discovered a white rental car parked at Deadhorse Trailhead on July 30 belonging to Svetlana Ustimenko. The car was scheduled to be returned on Aug. 10, so when Aug. 10 came and the car remained untouched, officers contacted the family. Officers soon discovered no one had heard from Ustimenko for at least 14 days.

Ustimenko was named a missing and endangered woman. From there, officers and volunteers scoured the surrounding area where the car was found.

Multiple search and rescue teams, officers on horseback, drones, search and rescue dogs and cadaver dogs waded through steep slopes, thick brush and deadfall. After more than 750 volunteer hours, in addition to other law enforcement staffing search efforts, they came up with nothing.

Grand County Search and Rescue believes that Ustimenko is not within the primary search area.

On Aug. 22, the sheriff’s office called off the initial search until there were more clues as to her whereabouts. Ustimenko is still considered a missing and endangered woman. She is in her mid-50s and is originally from Florida. Before leaving for Colorado, she had been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The sheriff’s office is looking for anyone in the Deadhorse Trailhead who may have seen Ustimenko. If you have seen her, please call the non-emergency phone number for dispatch at 970-725-3311.