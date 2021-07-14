Search for missing endangered 15-year-old continues in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Alex Gratrix, who is developmentally delayed, left his home in Castle Pines Village on July 8 after a family dispute.

Search teams using canines combed the area earlier this week and picked up what they call a hot track. So, they believe he may still be in the area.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking people who spot Gratrix to call 911. They said they’ve received several calls about seeing him, but messages have been left on a tip line. Unfortunately, that has delayed deputies response to the area.

Fifteen-year-old Alexander was last seen the Castle Pines Village area in Douglas County around 8 p.m. Thursday. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hat with Hawaiian designs, a black t-shirt, gray athletic shorts, and black high top shoes.

DCSO had previously provided a number to call if he was seen but is asking anyone who spots him to call 911 immediately.