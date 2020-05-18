Search for missing Chaffee County woman continues, authorities ask residents to preserve video footage

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The search for a missing woman out of Chaffee County continues, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on May 10 and has not been seen since.

On Friday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed finding a personal item of Morphew’s.

On Sunday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team searched water sites.

Chaffee County is now asking residents to preserve video footage from all devices such as Ring doorbells, security cameras, game cameras, etc., from May 8 – May 12.

The sheriff’s office asks for residents to only preserve the video at this time, and not send the videos to their office.

As search areas are identified, investigators will contact residents in those locations for their footage.