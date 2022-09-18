LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public’s help as they search for an adult man who went missing on Saturday night.

Torin Thorsgard was separated from his party last night and he has not been seen since. Officials are now searching the area near Horsetooth Mountain Park.

If you’ve seen Torin, or know anything that could help the authorities in their search for him, please contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office’s communication center by calling 970-416-1985.