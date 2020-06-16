Search for missing 3-year-old in Eagle County enters new phase

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The search for a missing 3-year-old in Eagle County shifted from a more widespread search of nearby land and water, to targeted and precise locations along the Eagle River.

Sebastian Rodriguez Castro has been missing since the evening of June 5.

Doug Cupp, Fire Chief for the Greater Eagle Fire District, said helicopters helped in the search on Monday. Unfortunately, even with clear conditions, they did not find any new clues into Castro’s case.

Cupp was asked about statements made by Castro’s father last week. His father, Manuel Rodriguez, told our news partners at Univision he did not believe his son ended up at the Eagle River located nearby the apartment where his family lives.

According to Cupp, the evidence they have so far points to the river. Last week they found a cellphone near the river that belongs to Castro’s mom, but the parents confirmed the little boy had with him when he disappeared. They also found one of Castro’s shoes in the river.

“Those types of clues kind of tell us that is at least a priority, but we never stop looking at info from the parents and the family,” said Cupp.

Search crews were out over the weekend hanging posters with information about Castro.

“We have a lot of tourists who come to our area hey may not know the story. They might look at the sign and realize we are looking for help,” added Cupp.

Cupp said the search for Castro started with 500 volunteers and 31 agencies. They have also used drones and dogs trained to search in water and on land.

He said although the search might appear to be winding down, he said it is more of a shift on intensifying efforts to what he referred to as “probability areas.”