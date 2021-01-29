Search for Gold Minivan after Glendale Police Officer is hit by suspected intoxicated driver



GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Glendale Police Department (GPD) is searching for a Gold Chrysler Town and Country Minivan after a driver struck a police officer early Friday morning.

GPD said that at about 2:18 a.m. a police officer, conducting routine patrol, spotted the gold minivan backed into a parking space at a hotel at 4850 Leetsdale Drive with reverse lights on.

The officer could see that there were four occupants and that the driver was slumped over the steering wheel in a manner consistent with being asleep or passed out, according to a report from GPD Friday morning.

Police said the vehicle was in reverse and the driver had his foot on the brake. The Officer positioned his patrol car in front of the minivan to prevent it from driving off, called for other officers to assist and attempted to wake the driver of the vehicle. Initially, the driver was unresponsive. The officer was eventually able to contact the driver and opened the drivers side door of the minivan, according to GPD.

According to GPD, the driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated and refused to follow instructions given by the officers to place the vehicle into park. After a brief period, the driver looked away from the officer, placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated sharply, turning southbound out of the parking space and striking two patrol cars as it made its escape.

The officer was struck by the driver’s side rear of the vehicle as it turned southbound. The officer was take to Rose Medical Center via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries and was released several hours later, according to GPD.

The Glendale Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the Gold Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The vehicle has Idaho license plates with with: K571711 on the tag.

Should you see this vehicle, please call 911 or the Glendale Police Department at 303-759-1511.