Search for Gannon Stauch expands to southern Douglas County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The search for an 11-year-old boy missing for over two weeks has expanded into a neighboring county, authorities said Wednesday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced that searchers were also looking for Gannon Stauch in northern El Paso County and southern Douglas County. It did not give a reason for the shift in the search, which originally focused on the area around the boy’s neighborhood on the southeastern edge of Colorado Springs.

Over 130 people including members of search and rescue teams searched for Gannon Wednesday with the help of dogs, the sheriff’s office said.

Last week, searchers used a remote-operated underwater vehicle to search a pond near Gannon’s neighborhood but the office said that was not an indication that it though the boy was dead.

Stauch was reported missing Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, who said Gannon left left to go to a friend’s house in the afternoon. Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child because of the time he had been gone, his age and his reliance on medication.