Search for Gannon: Crime lab returns to Stauch home on day 30

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — 30 days have passed since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his Fountain-area home.

Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, reported the boy as a runaway on January 27, when she said he didn’t return from a friend’s house.

Since that day, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has headed up the search for Gannon as well as the investigation into his, as yet unexplained, disappearance.

This week, the sheriff’s office told the media not to expect daily updates, unless the search or investigation warranted notification.

On Wednesday, a Metro Crime Unit was seen parked outside the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive in Security.

Crews carried out tools that looked like tripods, set ladders, toolboxes, and traffic cones.

At one point, another the crime lab and an unmarked van could be seen backing into the driveway. Investigators carried a large item, covered in brown paper, out of the house and loaded it into the lab.

It appeared as though the van got so close to the garage, in an attempt to hide what they were doing from the view of our cameras.

The unit has visited the home several times over the past few weeks.

Investigators remove items from the Stauch family home on February 3, 2020 and load them into a mobile crime unit. /KDVR

FOX21 News crews have also seen law enforcement officers going in and out of the home.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies continue to search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on January 27 from his home in Security.

The investigation is not criminal, according to the sheriff’s office, and no suspects have been named.

If you have any information please call the EPCSO at 719-520-6666.

