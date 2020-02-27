Search for Gannon: Crime lab returns to Stauch home on day 30

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — 30 days have passed since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his Fountain-area home.
Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, reported the boy as a runaway on January 27, when she said he didn’t return from a friend’s house.
Since that day, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has headed up the search for Gannon as well as the investigation into his, as yet unexplained, disappearance.
This week, the sheriff’s office told the media not to expect daily updates, unless the search or investigation warranted notification.
On Wednesday, a Metro Crime Unit was seen parked outside the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive in Security.
Crews carried out tools that looked like tripods, set ladders, toolboxes, and traffic cones.
At one point, another the crime lab and an unmarked van could be seen backing into the driveway. Investigators carried a large item, covered in brown paper, out of the house and loaded it into the lab.
It appeared as though the van got so close to the garage, in an attempt to hide what they were doing from the view of our cameras.
The unit has visited the home several times over the past few weeks.
FOX21 News crews have also seen law enforcement officers going in and out of the home.
The investigation is not criminal, according to the sheriff’s office, and no suspects have been named.
If you have any information please call the EPCSO at 719-520-6666.
Read More:
- Exclusive: Gannon Stauch’s stepmother releases statement about boy’s disappearance
- Gannon Stauch’s babysitter says she believes stepmother is innocent
- More than 300 tips reported on day 12 of search for Gannon Stauch
- ‘Find Gannon’; Hundreds pray for Gannon Stauch 12 days after disappearance
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office utilizes new equipment in search for Gannon Stauch
- Search continues for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch 10 days after he went missing
- Private investigator speaks on search for missing boy Gannon Stauch
- Watch: Family of missing Gannon Stauch releases video statement
- Surveillance footage could provide clues in search for missing El Paso County boy
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gets new evidence in search for missing 11-year-old boy
- Community joins forces to find missing 11-year-old
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding missing 11-year-old