DENVER (KDVR) – While looking for their fifth coach in eight years, the Denver Broncos have extended their search to seven candidates.

Former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell became the third candidate in as many days to interview with the Broncos on Wednesday, following Jim Harbaugh on Monday and Ejiro Evero on Tuesday.

Caldwell, 67, last coached in the NFL in 2019, as a quarterback coach in Miami. He led them to a 26-22 record as coach of the Colts from 2009 until 2011, winning the division twice and going to the Super Bowl after the 2009 season, where he lost to the Saints.

Caldwell also led the Lions into two separate playoffs during his four seasons at the helm, from 2014 to 2017, which resulted in a 36-28 record.

The Broncos are expected to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and former Saints coach Sean Payton.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was the Broncos’ second choice last year when they chose Nathaniel Hackett, can’t interview until after the Cowboys Wild Card game next Monday night.

DeMeco Ryans, who was a finalist for the opening in Minnesota last season, can’t be interviewed until after San Franciso’s Wild Card matchup with the Seahawks on Saturday.