Search for armed suspects underway in Highlands Ranch after burglary

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A search for suspects is underway in Highlands Ranch following a burglary Saturday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching near McArthur Ranch Road and South Quebec Street.

The burglary occurred in Castle Pines, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded and saw the suspects getting into a car. The deputies followed the vehicle and were able to stop it near McArthur Ranch and Quebec.

Five suspects then ran away; two were apprehended. The sheriff’s office says the remaining three suspects are believed to be armed. They are likely in their late teens or early 20s.

Authorities sent a CodeRed alert to residents in the Wildcat Ridge and Cheetah Winds areas asking them to shelter in place.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories