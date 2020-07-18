Search for armed suspects underway in Highlands Ranch after burglary

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A search for suspects is underway in Highlands Ranch following a burglary Saturday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching near McArthur Ranch Road and South Quebec Street.

The burglary occurred in Castle Pines, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded and saw the suspects getting into a car. The deputies followed the vehicle and were able to stop it near McArthur Ranch and Quebec.

Five suspects then ran away; two were apprehended. The sheriff’s office says the remaining three suspects are believed to be armed. They are likely in their late teens or early 20s.

Authorities sent a CodeRed alert to residents in the Wildcat Ridge and Cheetah Winds areas asking them to shelter in place.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.