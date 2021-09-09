Search for 6 suspects who entered fenced-off structure in Conifer housing emergency communication equipment

CONIFER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for six suspects who entered a fenced-off structure at Elk Creek Fire Station #3 on Aug. 8.

The sheriff’s office said it happened around 3 a.m. in a structure that houses emergency communication equipment used to alert residents.

You can watch the full surveillance video above.

If you have any information on the suspects or the incident, contact the sheriff’s office at 303-271-5873 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.