Search for 6 suspects who entered fenced-off structure in Conifer housing emergency communication equipment

CONIFER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for six suspects who entered a fenced-off structure at Elk Creek Fire Station #3 on Aug. 8.

The sheriff’s office said it happened around 3 a.m. in a structure that houses emergency communication equipment used to alert residents.

If you have any information on the suspects or the incident, contact the sheriff’s office at 303-271-5873 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

