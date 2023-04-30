DENVER, Colo (KDVR) — The search continues for a 26-year-old Lakewood man who’s been missing for nearly a month.

Denver Police said James Montoya was last seen leaving the Hangar 101 Bar near Jewell and Wadsworth with another man on the night of April 1.

James’ parents, Eddie and Corinna Montoya, said James did not know the man prior to meeting him at the bar.

After that, Eddie and Corinna said James’ Snapchat activity placed him near the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

“He went to their house and that’s where our son took a picture and put it on Snapchat,” Corinna said.

Now nearly a month’s gone by and there’s still no sign of their son.

“It’s so disheartening and heartbreaking,” Corinna said. “The way we describe it is we’re in a nightmare.”

Denver Police tell FOX31 they’re now viewing James’ disappearance as suspicious after finding his phone in Weld County.

“There are people that know what happened to our son,” Corinna said. “There is and we are just asking, if this happened to your family member, what would you do.”

A GoFundMe has now been started to raise money as a reward for anyone with information.

“This is going to go to help encourage those individuals that do know to have the courage to speak up and say something,” Corinna said. “We want our son back and we want closure. We want to know what happened.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.