Search continues for missing 3-year-old Eagle boy

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The search continued Thursday for a missing 3-year-old boy in Eagle County. Sebastian Castro Rivas has not been seen since last Friday.

The boy’s father, Manuel Rodriguez told our news partners at Univision last Friday Rivas returned home after playing at the park with his mother. He said that at one point, the mom mistakenly thought Rodriguez was watching the boy. Three minutes passed and then Rivas was gone.

Rodriguez thinks he may have walked out onto the balcony and jumped off. It was unclear as of Thursday night what floor of their apartment building Rivas and Rodriguez live on.

Search crews with Vail Mountain Rescue Group were out on Thursday along the Eagle River. According to a Facebook post, crews spent hours wading, swimming, probing and searching in and along the river, beginning 20 yards upriver from where a cellphone was found, down to the Eby Creek bridge. The cellphone was confirmed to be one Sebastian used to listen to.

Rodriguez said this has all been very difficult for him and he cannot understand how they have not yet found his son. He pointed to all the search crews, the volunteers, the use of a helicopter and dogs. He thanked the community for the support and help in the search.

According to the Eagle County Public Information Facebook page, search crews will be looking for Rivas again on Friday.