Several dog crews were part of the search for Ari Harms in Grand County (Photo credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several dog crews from around the state were used in an ongoing search for a man missing for a week.

On Saturday, six dog search teams focused on the area of Byers Canyon and downstream toward Parshall to find Ari Harms, a white man in his 30s.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said a river closure was issued and went into effect on Saturday morning for the part of the Colorado River from CR 50 to Kemp Breeze.

GCSO had to implement short-term traffic closures in Byers Canyon while the dogs worked along Highway 40 on Saturday.

“As we close out another day, we have still been unsuccessful in locating Ari Harms. Sheriff Schroetlin will be working with Ari’s family on determining the next steps in our quest for a resolution to this unfortunate incident,” the sheriff’s office posted on Twitter.

Campers said Harms was going kayaking

The Pioneer Park campground host reported on May 29 that Harms’ vehicle was still at a campsite after checkout time had passed.

Fellow campers told the Grand County Sheriff’s Office that Harms went into the Colorado River at Pioneer Park with an inflatable kayak on May 28. He has not been seen since.

Crews have been searching for Harms in the Byers Canyon area since he was reported missing.