Search continues for Gannon Stauch in southern Douglas County, 600+ tips received

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- After five days of vigorously searching southern Douglas County for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, day six looked significantly different.

On Tuesday, snow covered the focused search area near South Perry Park Road where Federal Bureau of Investigation trucks and more than 100 searchers previously examined.

The command post, previously packed, dwindled down to two satellite trucks and a couple of vehicles.

FOX31 and Channel 2 asked the El Paso County Sheriff's Office what was going on and why the search stopped in that location.

El Paso County Sheriff's spokesperson Jacqueline Kirby provided the following response:

"We have a small contingent up in Southern Douglas County who remain available to deploy rapidly as the investigation requires.

This is still a very active and fluid investigation, being worked tirelessly by the Sheriff’s Office and partners."

Stauch disappeared on Jan. 27. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, said she last saw him between 3:15 and 4 p.m. heading to a friend's home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office's Investigations Tip Line at 719-520 6666 or call 911, if appropriate.

Kirby said that as of Wednesday, 637 tips have been received.