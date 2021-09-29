Search continues for final DEA suspect in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The search continues for a felony suspect wanted by the Drug Enforcement Administration on Wednesday.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol stopped a vehicle with three felony suspects at Orchard Street and Florence Road. One was immediately apprehended, the other two were able to, initially, get away.

“It’s just crazy,” Greenwood Village resident Andrew said. “There were state police, sheriff, local police and everything! Constantly turning around cars, making sure nobody came through here.”

Law enforcement immediately scoured the stretch of Orchard, between Florence and Fulton Way, at one point, utilizing drone technology.

Schools in the area were put under “Secure Perimeter” status, including Cottonwood Elementary and Cherry Creek and High Plains.

A couple hours later, a second suspect was taken into custody. As of Wednesday night, suspect no. 3, remains at-large. Authorities stress: “there is no threat to the community.” Nobody was hurt.

The DEA has not officially said why the three were wanted.