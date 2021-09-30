Search continues for El Paso County woman missing since May 2018

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Jane Mudder has not been seen since 2018. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for leads in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said Mudder was last seen at 11 a.m. on May 5, 2018. She told her landlord she was going to Dallas and was picked up by a man at her home.



Jane Mudder, missing person. (Credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit has been investigating the disappearance since Mudder’s sister reported her missing on May 29, 2018.

Mudder, 59, is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 122 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and dream catcher tattoo on her right arm. She was 55 at the time she went missing.

Mudder’s sister hadn’t heard from Jane for a month when she contacted the EPCS.

Mudder has been seen on surveillance video twice. The first incident was May 3, 2018 in a bank in the 300 block of Highway 24. The second incident was May 4, 2018 in a store in the 9000 block of East Highway 24.

Mudder rented a room in the landlord’s home located in the 7000 block of West Highway 24, in El Paso County.

The El Paso County Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.