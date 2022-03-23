GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said no one was found in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies, search and rescue, emergency medical services, the Winter Park Ski Patrol dog team and Flight for Life worked to locate people who were possibly buried in the avalanche. GCSO said tracks into the area where backcountry skiers and snowboarders frequent were found but tracks out of the area were discovered in the search.

The avalanche was reported in the Current Creek area near the “postage stamp” feature around 11 a.m.

