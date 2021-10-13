Search and rescue teams looking for Crestone Peak climber

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR)— Saguache County Search and Rescue is launching a mission to locate a missing climber in the area of Crestone Peak.

Other SAR teams from Colorado are also joining in the search, with helicopters being utilized if weather permits.

The teams will have to contend with the five inches of snow that fell in the Crestone Peak area on Tuesday, as well as gusts reaching 85 mph.

At an elevation of 14,294 ft. and ranking seventh highest in Colorado, Crestone Peak is a popular climbing destination for those working on conquering Fourteeners. It can be a difficult climb or hike and was the site of a fatal fall by an experienced climber just last month.