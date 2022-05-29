ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Search and Rescue teams are responding to a rockfall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to the park, at approximately 9 a.m., a rockfall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker. Three climbers were potentially involved in the fall.

RMNP Search and Rescue Team is en route to the climbers. Multiple other agencies are assisting. The conditions of the climbers are unknown.

The avalanche was witnessed and reported by other climbers in the area.

A temporary flight restriction is in place as crews prepare for potential air operations.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting snow in the mountains, and Trail Ridge Road was closed down to poor weather and road conditions in the higher elevations.

FOX31 has a crew on the way and this story will be updated as information becomes available.