DENVER (KDVR) — A six-year-old murder case has gone cold, leaving investigators stumped and a family desperately searching for answers.

A Denver man was gunned down on his motorcycle in broad daylight in 2016 and whoever pulled the trigger left him there to die. The family of Scott Breitinger told FOX31 there’s been no break in the case because there’s simply a lack of evidence.

Grieving family remembers the good times

Picture-perfect memories are all Doug and Vicki Breitinger have left after their only son was murdered. The couple showed FOX31 around their home, pointing out framed photos and sharing the meaning behind them.

“This is one of his first visits to North Carolina on the beach,” Vicki recalled. “We decided we should have done a Pepsi commercial with him in this one.”

Scott Breitinger was killed on April 3, 2016, and his murder remains unsolved.

“He loved to fish with me, and he started out very young. By the time he was 8 years old, he would catch bigger and better fish than me,” Doug laughed.

But, to this day Doug, a grieving father, still can’t bring himself to pick up a fishing pole and hit the lake because it was something he and his son did together.

What happened on April 3, 2016

On April 3, 2016, on a Sunday shortly after 12:30 p.m., an alley in southwest Denver turned into a crime scene. Denver officers were called to 3219 West Nevada Place for a report of shots fired and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alley. He was rushed to the hospital and died.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Scott Breitinger, described as a great son, husband and friend.

“Every day of the week without fail, I think of Scott,” Doug shared. “What would he be doing right now?”

It’s been six long years since the crime and still no answers for Scott’s grief-stricken parents. Denver Police say Scott was riding his motorcycle to visit a friend and was randomly shot in the alley and left to die.

“There was no DNA, there were no fingerprints, and no eyewitness account to the murder,” Doug explained.

Video shows last time Scott Breitinger was seen alive

FOX31 requested any new evidence that may help crack the case and DPD released grainy but visible video showing what is likely the last time Scott was seen alive. The video shows Scott riding his motorcycle to a friend’s house, then seconds later a person is seen on foot, trailing behind heading towards the alley.

Minutes later, Scott was shot multiple times, and whoever pulled the trigger and ran off. The lead detective in the case said the department needs help identifying the man seen walking behind Scott.

As of 2022, there is no clear motive. However, Doug and Vicki were told their son’s murder may have been part of a random gang initiation or possibly a case of mistaken identity. Despite this, the Breitingers are still fighting for justice.

They have a sign in their front yard that reads, ‘’All lives matter, including our son’s,” with a picture and Crime Stoppers information. They frequently hang up posters in the alley and adjacent streets.

“We were there today and saw that some of these signs were torn down and destroyed,” Doug said. “We’re going to put them back up again.”

Reward increased to $30,000

The family is just hoping someone will come forward to closure, both to them and Scott’s wife. Vicki shared that her son and his wife had just confirmed a surrogate mother to have their first child on Friday, and Scott was gunned down on Sunday.

“I don’t wish this on anybody, and I don’t know how anybody could kill somebody like this, for no reason, and wouldn’t come forward,” Vicki and Doug shared.

The reward for information just increased to the highest it’s ever been, $30,000.

If you know anything or saw anything, no matter how big or small, call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP).