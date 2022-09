DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a scooter rider died Tuesday after crashing into a parked vehicle.

The crash happened before 2:45 a.m. near 10th Avenue and Zenobia Street.

The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity will be released by the coroner’s office once his next of kin has been notified.

Police said the incident is under investigation.