DENVER (KDVR) — With the next few days expected to break record-high temperatures, some Denver Public Schools are preparing ahead of time.

District schools without air conditioning that have let their communities know of early release are:

McAuliffe International – Tuesday through Friday

Denison Montessori – Tuesday

Godsman Elementary – Tuesday

Skinner Middle School – Wednesday

“Denver Public Schools is working to install air conditioning in all of our buildings, but that work is not completed. Thanks to a voter-approved bond in 2020, several schools have had air conditioning installed in recent years,” DPS Director of External Communications Scott Pribble told FOX31. “This summer, eight schools were scheduled for completion, but all of the work has not been completed due to global supply chain issues.”

Pribble said only 15% of the 202 DPS schools will still be without air conditioning once the current work is completed.

Record-highs, smoky skies could affect others

The forecast high temperatures and record-highs for the next few days are:

Tuesday – Forecast: 98, Record: 97 (2020)

Wednesday – Forecast: 98, Record: 95 (2013)

Thursday – Forecast: 97, Record: 94 (1959)

Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser said skies will be mainly sunny each of those days, and you may notice some wildfire smoke along the Front Range, especially on Thursday.

In addition to DPS preparing ahead for students, a pulmonologist with National Jewish Health issued an important reminder to vulnerable members of the community.

“In addition to that, this particulate pollution that we get from regional wildfires can really, uh, be dangerous for those with chronic, uh, lung conditions and chronic heart conditions,” Dr. David Beuther said.

He’s warning young people and older adults about the heat and possible wildfire smoke expected to make its way into the metro area later this week.

Allergy sufferers may experience enhanced symptoms during extreme heat and poor air quality.

“Allergies can be worse with these extended temperatures such that you can have higher levels of circulating molds and pollens and things, during the allergy season, whether that’s spring or summer or fall,” Beuther said. “So I think if you’re wanting to get on top of your allergies, you’re going to want to do those nasal rinses, those nasal sprays and all the things that you normally do to keep your allergies under control.”

