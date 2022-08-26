LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple Littleton police officers were searching for a carjacking suspect.

The Littleton Police Department tweeted that there was a large police presence in the area of Windermere and Ridge Road as they searched for a carjacking suspect.

According to LPD, Heritage High School and Runyon Elementary were on a secure perimeter while police searched.

At 3:26 p.m., a student told FOX31 that the secure perimeter was lifted on Heritage High School. LPD confirmed students were being released from the high school.

According to LPD, at 4 p.m., the search for the suspect moved out of Littleton and both the school lockdowns had been lifted.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are working with LPD.

