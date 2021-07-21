Schools begin back to school planning with new guidance from health department

DENVER (KDVR) – It’s almost one month until students will begin heading back to school after an incredibly complicated year for every district.

Teachers were pulled in different directions, having to teach both in-person and remote, facing a slew of challenges and headaches. Parents had to find ways to keep their children focused during ZOOM lectures and lessons while working at home.

Students were finally brought back to classrooms at the end of the school year as vaccination rollouts picked up.

Now, all eyes are on school board members and administrators, forced to make difficult and complex decisions on what the 2021-2022 school year should look like to keep everyone safe.

“We want to make sure that schools remain a safe place, and this plan outlines ways to reduce potential transmission of COVID-19 in the school setting, while facilitating in-person learning,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

The new guidance gives schools COVID-19 prevention strategies, from encouraging eligible students to get the vaccine, to properly ventilating classrooms.

“Our data demonstrate a clear association between Colorado’s increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreasing case, hospitalization, and death rates,” said Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, CDPHE. “Yet our unvaccinated Coloradans remain vulnerable to the new variants, especially the Delta variant, which appears to be more likely to make young people ill than previous variants. Because many students have yet to be vaccinated and students under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, we must continue to remain vigilant, take important mitigation steps that can reduce transmission of COVID-19, and address outbreaks in a safe and thoughtful manner.”

FOX31 has reached out to several Denver area school districts for current back-to-school plans.

Jefferson County Public Schools said on Wednesday, they continue to review the new guidance from CDPHE, and plan to make a formal announcement soon as to what students and parents should prepare for, and what options might be available to them.

At the end of the school year, Jeffco was not requiring masks for vaccinated students and classes were back to normal, with remote learning still an option.

Aurora Public Schools just released its 2021-22 learning models for students.

APS Learning Models for the 2021-22 School Year

“We are reviewing the updated guidance from CDPHE and will be sharing more information about our health and safety protocols for 2021-22 as soon as possible with our community,” said Corey Christiansen, with APS.

APS will allow certain students to choose whether they want to learn fully in-person, fully remote, or a hybrid. Preschool students will not have an option however, learning fully in-person during the entire school year.

FOX31 is still waiting on responses from Cherry Creek School District, Denver Public Schools, and Douglas County School District.