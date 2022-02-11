School of Mines student dies in Copper Mountain ski accident

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado School of Mines student died in an accident Wednesday on Copper Mountain, the institution reported.

David Vasserman was a senior majoring in petroleum engineering scheduled to graduate in May. He was originally from Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, and on the school’s club rugby team.

FOX31 is gathering details into the cause of the incident leading to Vasserman’s death and will update this story when more is learned.

The tragic accident comes three weeks after another young skier died at Copper Mountain from a crash causing a traumatic brain injury and just days after a 77-year-old woman died at Eldora Ski Resort following a tree collision.

There have been multiple other skier or snowboarder deaths already this season:

Collisions with serious injuries and even deaths happen on Colorado mountains each year. The Colorado Department of Health’s study in 2018 concluded that collision cases comprise about 5% of all skier injuries.

“Some require a trip to the ski patrol, sometimes that’s all the medical care they get, and others, of course, are taken to an emergency room. And others in that group are then hospitalized, and that’s the most serious injuries. It can involve severe orthopedic injuries, head injuries, lacerations,” ski injury attorney Jim Chalat said.

A spokesman for Eldora told FOX31 last month that staff members discuss safety all the time and understand all ski areas are going to have accidents.

January was skier safety month and the goal was to promote skier and rider responsibility and encourage everyone on the mountains to be safe and use common sense on the slopes.

