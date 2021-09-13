School of Mines, DU among America’s top colleges

DENVER (KDVR) – Three Colorado universities are ranked in the top 100 U.S. News Best Colleges, according to the report released on Monday.

Colorado rankings for best national universities:

83 – Colorado School of Mines

93 – University of Denver

99 – University of Colorado Boulder

148 – Colorado State University

227 (tie) – Regis University and University of Colorado Denver

299 – 391 category University of Northern Colorado University of Colorado Colorado Springs Colorado Technical University



“Colorado School of Mines has long been a premier destination for a transformative educational experience in STEM fields, and these latest rankings are a testament to the leadership, faculty, corporate partners and the whole campus community delivering on that promise,” said Dale Gaubatz, executive director of admissions at Mines.

The annual survey assesses bachelor degree-granting colleges and universities, more than 1,400 are ranked. Schools receive rankings based on several measures of academic quality, including graduation rate performance, faculty resources, and financial resources.

“For more than 25 years the University of Denver has been ranked as one of the top 100 colleges in the country. This is owed to our faculty’s incredible dedication to their research and teaching,” says DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner.

Princeton University topped the list at #1, followed closely by Harvard University and Columbia University (tied for second place) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology at third place.

The report ranks schools into several different categories as well, including National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities, and Historically Black Colleges.